75º

Houston Life

Who is she? Check out Houston Life’s latest guest co-host!

‘I’m living my best Houston Life!’

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Tags: Houston Life, Entertainment, Houston, Rod Ryan Show, 94.5 The Buzz, Tessa Barrera
Get to know Houston Life's newest guest co-host Tessa Barrera. (no copyright)

HOUSTON – Monday on Houston Life, we’re getting to know our latest guest co-host. Meet Tessa Barrera.

The show started off with a few bloopers, but we quickly learned Tessa can roll with the punches!

WATCH ‘HOUSTON LIFE’ LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE 1PM

ON THE RADIO and TV:

  • Co-host of the Rod Ryan Morning Show On 94.5 The Buzz
  • KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles where she served as a news anchor and producer
  • KRIS/KZTV Corpus Christi - reporter and sportscaster (covering the Astro’s minor league affiliate)

LOVES HOUSTON SPORTS SCENE, GOING TO GAMES

FUN FACTS:

  • She’s close with her family
  • Loves Traveling
  • She competed on Steve Austin’s ‘Broken Skull Challenge’ in 2014

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Award-winning broadcast journalist covering local, regional, national and international stories. Recognized in the industry for subject matter expertise including: Legal/Court Research, the Space Industry, Education, Environmental Issues, Underserved Populations and Data Visualization.

email