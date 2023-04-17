Who is she? Check out Houston Life’s latest guest co-host!

HOUSTON – Monday on Houston Life, we’re getting to know our latest guest co-host. Meet Tessa Barrera.
The show started off with a few bloopers, but we quickly learned Tessa can roll with the punches!
ON THE RADIO and TV:
- Co-host of the Rod Ryan Morning Show On 94.5 The Buzz
- KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles where she served as a news anchor and producer
- KRIS/KZTV Corpus Christi - reporter and sportscaster (covering the Astro’s minor league affiliate)
LOVES HOUSTON SPORTS SCENE, GOING TO GAMES
FUN FACTS:
- She’s close with her family
- Loves Traveling
- She competed on Steve Austin’s ‘Broken Skull Challenge’ in 2014