Local actress to appear on new drama series ‘Love and Death’ on HBO Max

Bonnie Gayle Sparks went from working regular jobs, to sharing the screen with some of Hollywood's biggest stars and actresses. The new crime drama series 'Love and Death' premieres next week on HBO Max. She spoke with us today to talk about her journey.

HOUSTON – Bonnie-Gayle Sparks is a local actress starring in a new Max Original series, ‘Love and Death,’ premiering April 27th on HBO Max.

Bonnie is a born and raised Texan who grew up in The Woodlands and started her acting career in Houston almost 10 years ago.

You might recognize her in the Texas-made Indie comedy, ‘CAMINO,’ or on the new season of ‘LEVERAGE: REDEMPTION,’ on Amazon Freevee.

If Shailene Woodley, Isla Fisher, and Daisy Edgar-Jones had a baby, you’d get Bonnie-Gayle Sparks! In the new drama series, she got to work alongside some of today’s greatest actors, including Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Krysten Ritter, Keir Gilchrist, Tom Pelphrey and more!

After many jobs like door-to-door sales and dumpster scrubbing, Bonnie is SO grateful to be a full-time working actress. Outside of being in character, some of her passions include fitness, food, and her cockapoo puppy, Fonzie.

The limited series ‘Love and Death,’ is inspired by the book, ‘Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs,’ and a collection of articles from The Texas Monthly, ‘Love and Death in Silicon Prairie,’ Parts 1 and 2.

Created by David E. Kelley, ‘Love and Death’ tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery, and Betty and Allan Gore – two churchgoing couples enjoying their small-town Texas life. That is, until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an axe.

Watch the video above for more of Bonnie-Gayle Sparks’ story, and what to expect in the upcoming series.

Stream the 7 episode Max Original limited series ‘Love and Death’ on HBO Max starting next week, April 27th.

To connect with Bonnie, click here.