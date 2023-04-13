Tame your hormones and menopause with ‘The Galveston Diet’

Local Doctor Mary Claire Haver Haven found nutrition based solutions to help balance hormonal issues that many women deal with. Her revolutionary approach 'The Galveston Diet,' has turned into a menopause guru!

HOUSTON – Mary Claire Haver is a local Physician, Author, and menopause warrior!

Being a board-certified OB/GYN, Mary’s patients would often express having an unchanged diet and exercise routine, however, they would see the scale constantly move in the wrong direction.

We’ve all been told to eat less and workout more, but that isn’t really the solution. That standard piece of advice is broad and excludes the many psychological factors affecting women. The body of a woman tends to store fat, and the body has a hard time accessing the stored fat as active fuel, and hormonal fluctuations in midlife add fuel to the situation.

Dr. Haver found herself in this exact predicament with the added issues of low energy, hot flashes, and brain fog. In response to this, she set out to develop a nutrition program called ‘The Galveston Diet,’ that would meet her own, and her patients’ needs once and for all.

Now, with 2M+ followers on TikTok, nearly 100,000 women have found success in her unique plan for permanent weight loss and reduced menopausal symptoms following her 3 interconnected strategies:

1. Fuel Refocus: Starting in the 30s, women need a specific ratio of healthy fats, lean protein, and quality carbs to efficiently burn fat as fuel.

2. Intermittent Fasting: 16 hours of fasting with a flexible 8-hour eating window tricks the body to draw energy from stored fat and decrease inflammation.

3. Anti-Inflammatory Nutrition: Limit added sugars, processed carbs, chemical additives and preservatives and layer in anti-inflammatory foods like leafy greens, olive oil, berries, nuts and tomatoes.

Watch the video above for a more in-depth explanation regarding these steps, and learn more from Mary Claire Haver’s exceptional knowledge in this area.

She’s having an upcoming book signing on April 15th, 2023, for people to purchase a book in-person and get it signed! Click here for more information.

If you’d like to purchase ‘The Galveston Diet’ online, do so here.

Connect with Dr. Mary Claire Haver on TikTok.