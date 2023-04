DIY clothing projects and learning how to trade in your clothes for other clothes... for free!

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW:

HOUSTON – Clothing can be so expensive. Especially when kids outgrow them so quickly, or fashion goes out of style.

Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, how you can give new life to clothing you no longer use and get free gently used garments in return.

Plus, we’ll learn a DIY fun and easy way to upcycle these pieces at home.