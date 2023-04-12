Camp For All: Making a difference for families and kids with challenging illnesses

Camp For All is a local organization for kids and adults with illnesses or special needs to enjoy camp without any barriers. Watch the video to get more information about the organization and how you can donate.

HOUSTON – Camp For All was first envisioned in 1993, and started welcoming campers to its site in Burton, Texas in 1988.

The non-profit enriches the lives of nearly 9,000 children, adults, and families throughout the year at its 206-acre barrier-free facility through collaborations and partnerships with more than 65 other nonprofits.

Today, Camp For All is recognized as a national leader in creating and providing proven life-changing experiences through a passionate and professional staff, with cutting edge facilities and innovative programming.

One of the campers, Will Martin, joined the show to discuss his experience recently attending The Westview School’s Camp SMILE at Camp For All.

The Westview School provides a unique and specialized learning environment offering educational and social opportunities for children on the autism spectrum.

Will was joined by Camp For All President and CEO Patt Prior Sorrells, and his mother, Lori Martin. Watch the video above for more information on Camp For All, and Will’s experience as a camper.

Camp For All has an event coming up, find the details below:

Over The Edge

Saturday, April 29, 2023

The Woodlands Tower

9950 Woodloch Forest Dr, The Woodlands, TX, 77380

Time: 8 a.m.

Register and fundraise!

For more information, or to donate visit their website.