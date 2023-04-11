Calling all adventurous families! Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park now open in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW!
Is your family the adventurous type?
Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park in Sugar Land is now open, and it’s a perfect spot for everyone to experience the great outdoors.
Go Ape’s Treetop Adventure takes guests on a 3-hour self-guided tour and includes 70 unique obstacles and ziplines of almost 1,000 feet.
The treetop discovery includes 90 minutes of amazing tree-to-tree crossings, fun ziplines and a massive Tarzan swing.
There’s also outdoor ax throwing in a beautiful park setting, where guests can test their technique with five unique games on four outdoor targets.
Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a first look at this truly unique adventure, which is located at Brazos River Park.