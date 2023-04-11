Calling all adventurous families! Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park now open in Sugar Land

(Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park)

SUGAR LAND

Is your family the adventurous type?

Go Ape Zipline and Adventure Park in Sugar Land is now open, and it’s a perfect spot for everyone to experience the great outdoors.

Go Ape’s Treetop Adventure takes guests on a 3-hour self-guided tour and includes 70 unique obstacles and ziplines of almost 1,000 feet.

The treetop discovery includes 90 minutes of amazing tree-to-tree crossings, fun ziplines and a massive Tarzan swing.

There’s also outdoor ax throwing in a beautiful park setting, where guests can test their technique with five unique games on four outdoor targets.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a first look at this truly unique adventure, which is located at Brazos River Park.