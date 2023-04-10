Prom season: Fashion designer Chloe Dao shares trendy dress styles

Nearly 30 years ago after studying at FIT in New York City, Fashion Designer Chloe Dao returned home to Houston to start her own boutique. After winning Season 2 of Bravo's Project Runway in 2006, her name became well known around the world. She has her own business in MKT The Heights, and she joined Derrick Shore to talk about her career, and trendy Prom styles for this season..

HOUSTON – Fashion designer and Entrepreneur Chloe Dao has been in the world of fashion for almost 30 years!

After earning her degree at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, she returned to Houston, where she ran the Dao Chloe Dao Boutique. Her garments are carefully constructed to flatter every body type and give every woman a one-of-a-kind wardrobe.

Dao rose to international fame after winning Project Runway Season 2 in 2006.

Prom is a HUGE season for her. Her store in the MKT Heights has a ton of selection and some plus sizes. They complete custom Prom dresses but are booked for the month of April. However, they are open to semi-custom designs.

Watch the video above for Chloe Dao’s interview with Derrick Shore, and the top Prom styles for the season!

This year’s Prom trends are Corset, Cut-out, and Cowls! Her current Prom collection is available at her store, but the ‘Uliana’ gown shown, is a custom piece. Details for all modeled looks are below.

MODEL # 1: NATASHKA

-Navy Cowl and Full Flared Skirt

-Great for smaller chest and fuller hips., private school with rules for non-open back gown.

MODEL # 2: LAUREN

-Kai Gown: A Chloe Dao Original, Romantic, and elegant V Ruffle straps with Side Cut Out Criss Cross Tie Straps with Low Back, Soft A line silhouette

-Great for broad shoulders, the V neck and A line is shapely but not tight.

MODEL # 3: MAYA

- Multi Sequin Cowl open Back Gown

- Great for a full chest and curvy young lady who wants to sparkle.

MODEL # 4 GINA

- Uliana Gown: Sweetheart Drop Waist Corset with Shirred full petticoat skirt a unique floral print

-Great for anyone who wants to show off their tiny waist and want the classic hourglass silhouette.

To shop her designs, or book a styling appointment, click here.

You can also keep up with the latest from Chloe, on her Instagram.