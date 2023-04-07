3 easy spring cocktails you can make at home

HOUSTON – This holiday weekend, many of you will be hosting family and friends over, and some folks will even be drinking for the first time in a while after giving up booze for Lent.

So, get the tequila bottle out of the cabinet because local mixologist, JSLEEP ‘The People’s Bartender’ is showing you 3 creative ways to use that popular liquor in refreshing cocktails.

JSLEEP is the founder and creator of Measurements of Excellence: A Black Bartending Experience as well as the Research and Development & Production Manager for Musaafer in the Galleria area.

To connect with him, click here.

Jalisco MOEjito

Glassware: 12-14oz Collins Glass

Ingredients:

2-3 Lime Wedges

4-5 Mint Leaves

2.5 oz Tequila

1oz Simple Syrup

Topper: Topo Chico

Method: Add Limes, syrup, and mint to the shaker and lightly press to release the juices and oils. Add Tequila and a ½ scoop of ice to the shaker and mix the content with w/a bar spoon for about 6 seconds then pour into a cup. Add more ice then top w/ Topo Chico and garnish with w/a nice size mint sprig bush.

Agave 75

Glassware: 8oz Champagne Flute

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila

.75 oz. Simple Syrup

.5 oz. Lemon Juice

3 oz. Champagne (Topper)

Method: Method: Take all ingredients (EXCEPT FOR CHAMPAGNE) and add them to a shaker w/ ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Strain over ice into a cup, then top w/ champagne and garnish w/ lemon wheel or lemon Peel.

That’s Good

Glassware: 8oz Rocks Glass

Ingredients:

2oz Tequila

2 Dash of Fee Brother’s Fire Water Bitters

.75 oz. Mango Syrup

.5oz Fresh Lime Juice

.5oz Orange Liqueur

Garnish: Mango Tajin, Trap Sauce Chamoy, and Orange Slice

Method:

Incorporate all ingredients into a tin shaker with either 1/2 scoop of ice or 1 large ice cube and shake vigorously for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a garnished rocks glass over a large ice cube and finish with an orange slice

TIPS FOR VIEWERS

•Fresh Citrus is the best method. it may be tedious, but in the end, it makes a HUGE difference

•Be cool with making mistakes. Sometimes the best drinks have come from grabbing something accidentally. Einstein didn’t create E=mc² on his 1st try, therefore experiment with flavors to build your Palate.

•Read Books!! the best information is ALWAYS hidden in books (Flavor Bible, Liquid Intelligence & Cocktail Codex).

Recipes provided by JSLEEP.