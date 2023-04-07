3 easy spring cocktails you can make at home

HOUSTON – This holiday weekend, many of you will be hosting family and friends over, and some folks will even be drinking for the first time in a while after giving up booze for Lent.
So, get the tequila bottle out of the cabinet because local mixologist, JSLEEP ‘The People’s Bartender’ is showing you 3 creative ways to use that popular liquor in refreshing cocktails.
JSLEEP is the founder and creator of Measurements of Excellence: A Black Bartending Experience as well as the Research and Development & Production Manager for Musaafer in the Galleria area.
To connect with him, click here.
Jalisco MOEjito
Glassware: 12-14oz Collins Glass
Ingredients:
2-3 Lime Wedges
4-5 Mint Leaves
2.5 oz Tequila
1oz Simple Syrup
Topper: Topo Chico
Method: Add Limes, syrup, and mint to the shaker and lightly press to release the juices and oils. Add Tequila and a ½ scoop of ice to the shaker and mix the content with w/a bar spoon for about 6 seconds then pour into a cup. Add more ice then top w/ Topo Chico and garnish with w/a nice size mint sprig bush.
Agave 75
Glassware: 8oz Champagne Flute
Ingredients:
2 oz. Tequila
.75 oz. Simple Syrup
.5 oz. Lemon Juice
3 oz. Champagne (Topper)
Method: Method: Take all ingredients (EXCEPT FOR CHAMPAGNE) and add them to a shaker w/ ice and shake hard for 5-7 seconds. Strain over ice into a cup, then top w/ champagne and garnish w/ lemon wheel or lemon Peel.
That’s Good
Glassware: 8oz Rocks Glass
Ingredients:
2oz Tequila
2 Dash of Fee Brother’s Fire Water Bitters
.75 oz. Mango Syrup
.5oz Fresh Lime Juice
.5oz Orange Liqueur
Garnish: Mango Tajin, Trap Sauce Chamoy, and Orange Slice
Method:
Incorporate all ingredients into a tin shaker with either 1/2 scoop of ice or 1 large ice cube and shake vigorously for 5-7 seconds. Double strain into a garnished rocks glass over a large ice cube and finish with an orange slice
TIPS FOR VIEWERS
•Fresh Citrus is the best method. it may be tedious, but in the end, it makes a HUGE difference
•Be cool with making mistakes. Sometimes the best drinks have come from grabbing something accidentally. Einstein didn’t create E=mc² on his 1st try, therefore experiment with flavors to build your Palate.
•Read Books!! the best information is ALWAYS hidden in books (Flavor Bible, Liquid Intelligence & Cocktail Codex).
Recipes provided by JSLEEP.