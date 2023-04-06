Houston hotspots for Spring photos and Easter weekend festivities!

If you haven't gotten around to taking your Spring, Bluebonnet, or Easter photos, we've got you covered! Local mom and freelance writer Amanda Sorena from Texas Family Travel shared her top pics for a nice family photo op!

HOUSTON – If you haven’t gotten around to taking your annual Spring and Easter photos, don’t worry! We’ve got you covered.

Mom and Freelance Writer at Texas Family Travel Amanda Sorena shared some stunning spots here in H-town for a great family portrait.

Bluebonnets are a beautiful option and aesthetic for family photos! They peaked late this year, and there’s still time to snag a good selfie or family photo with them! You can find the right patch and work your angles to make it look like you are in the middle of a field in Brenham, TX.

Watch the video above for Amanda’s top picks!

Bluebonnets - Willow Waterhole

When we discovered the bluebonnet patch at Willow Waterhole, it felt like hitting the jackpot! Located in SW Houston, Willow Waterhole is a 291-acre park and water reserve for flood control. Turn on Dryad Drive and pass the Westbury Little League fields. Head on down the road till you see the parking lot and the Willow Waterhole Greenway sign and The Schwartz Gazebo. The bluebonnets are located on the hill on the backside of the gazebo. There are some gravel paths, and if it has rained recently, it can get muddy. There are a few different patches here and depending on the shot you want; you can even get some of the water from the reserve in the background. This place is not usually crowed, which is also a bonus.

Address: 5300 Dryad Drive, Houston

Bluebonnets Buffalo Bayou

Buffalo Bayou is known for its trails and views of the city, but they also typically have bluebonnet and wildflower patches around the bayou. For the past few years, the best spots have been on the south banks of the bayou. You can park at The Dunlavy, walk the trail about half a mile and you’ll usually find them past the first bridge.

Address: 1800 Allen Parkway and Memorial Drive, Houston

Bluebonnets - Telfair

The Telfair subdivision in Sugar Land as a fantastic wildflower photo op spot. Friends swear that Cornerstone Elementary School is usually a pretty safe bet for bluebonnet sightings! If you go mid-day, bring an umbrella and a friend to assist you to cheat the shade for the best non-squinting photos.

Address: 1800 Chatham Ave, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Now that you have your bluebonnet photos, you need to make time to see the Easter Bunny and collect some eggs!

Bass Pro Shop Easter Bunny

Bass Pro Shop isn’t just for Santa photos! They have a visit from the Easter Bunny too. Look online to reserve a spot here, at either their Katy or Pearland locations. They typically only release photo spots a week out, so check frequently to snag one.

Dates: Check their website for dates and times

Cost: Free 4x6, but they do sell other photo packages.

Address: Bass Pro Shops Pearland, 1000 Bass Pro Drive, Pearland, Texas, 77047

Bass Pro Shops Katy, 5000 Katy Mills Circle #415, Katy, Texas, 77494

Easter Egg Hunt - George Ranch Historical Park

The season of springtime at George Ranch Historical Park is breathtaking, and adding in an Egg Hunt makes it event better. On Saturday April 8th, bring the whole family to gather eggs and discover Texas history. Pack a picnic lunch, sit under the 100-year-old oaks, and relax on your outdoor family adventure. The egg hunt for children ages 4 and under will be at 11:00 am in the Davis Mansion yard, while the egg hunt for children ages 5 and up will be in the South Yard next to the George Ranch House at 1:00 pm. Eggs go FAST at the 1pm hunt, so be on time. Bring your own baskets and rabbit ears! They stuff over 1500 eggs for this event! Tickets can be found here.

Date: Saturday, April 8th, 2023

Times: 11:00am (4 and under) and 1pm (5+)

Cost: Admission to the ranch is free for children under three, $10 for ages (4 -12) and $15 for adults. You can purchase tickets here and register for the egg hunt. Egg hunt is included with your general admission.

Address: 10215 FM 762 Rd, Richmond, TX 77469

Blessington Farms Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza

Blessington Farms is hosting their Annual Easter EGGstravaganza April 7th & 8th with the Easter Egg Hunt running all day from 9am-3:30pm before the farm closes at 4pm. The Egg Hunt itself is $3 per child, plus price of admission. They will get to collect 10 filled eggs and keep them. They will have appearances from the Easter Bunny, photo ops with baby bunnies, goat feeding, bird and camel feedings will also be available.

Dates April 7th and 8th, 2023

Times: 9am to 3:30pm

Cost: Ages 2+ are general admission of $24, plus $3 for the egg hunt and $3 for special animal feedings.

Address: 510 Chisolm Trail, Simonton, TX 77476

Easter Orange Art Car Hunt

A 39-year-old Orange Show tradition and a fun, free and creative Easter Egg hunt for the whole family. Let the kids loose to find hundreds of candy-filled eggs, prizes, and, of course, oranges! Kids and families will enjoy live music in the Lindley Fish Amphitheater and have an opportunity to see and explore a selection of Art Cars. Cost is free but bring a picnic lunch. More details can be found on their website.

Date: Saturday April 8th, 2023

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Cost: Free

Address: Smither Park, 2441 Munger St, Houston, TX 77023