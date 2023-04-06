A first look inside the brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit at the Houston Zoo

Our friends at the Houston Zoo are gearing up for a big debut on Friday, April 7th – the opening of their brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit! Guests can see California sea lions, Galápagos giant tortoises, Humboldt penguins, black-tip reef sharks, and more in their new state-of-the-art habitat.

They’re the first zoo in the world to build a major conservation-focused ‘Tex-hibit’ based on the Galápagos Islands.

Featuring California sea lions, Galápagos giant tortoises, Humboldt penguins, black-tip reef sharks, and more, Galápagos Islands is adding an extraordinary experience to Houston’s world-class zoo.

No other place on our planet better exemplifies the wonders of the unique species, the delicate balance of ecosystems, or the pressing need for conservation more than the Galápagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador.

Reserve you tickets at www.HoustonZoo.org, and watch as Lauren Kelly takes us inside the exhibit for a sneak peek with Jackie Wallace, Sr. Director of Public Relations & Communications, and Tarah Cornelius, Director of Animal Care.