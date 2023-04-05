LaTocha Scott-Bivins from iconic R&B group ‘Xscape’ on Houston Life

HOUSTON – Award-winning R&B Singer, Songwriter, Author, and Entrepreneur LaTocha Scott-Bivins was on Houston Life!

LaTocha was a member of the multi-platinum selling R&B group ‘Xscape,’ who rose to fame in the 90s. Xscape exploded onto the music scene and emerged as one of the most profound female R&B groups of all time, selling over 10 million albums worldwide!

With a gifted voice deeply rooted in Gospel music, LaTocha Scott-Bivins is one of the 4 members of the renown group. Her sister Tamika Scott, and high school friends Tameka ‘Tiny’ Cottle Harris and Kandi Burruss Tucker all got together in 1993, exploded on the Atlanta music scene, and the rest was history!

Their rise created 6 consecutive top-10 hits and 3 platinum albums. Xscape disbanded in 1999 but reunited in 2017 to perform and receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards. After witnessing the fan love that year, they hit the road and continued their reunion on the hit Bravo docu-series ‘Xscape: Still Kickin’ It.’

LaTocha is getting ready to release a solo Inspirational album under Motown / Capitol in partnership with her Made Girl Music label. She also recently starred in a new Bravo reality TV show, ‘The Queens of R&B,’ that debuted March 5th, 2023.

Her album ‘The Invitation,’ comes out this Friday, April 7th. The amazing debut single, ‘Stay with Me’ from the upcoming album released March 7th with a video, with the full project releasing Friday, featuring singles ‘Stay With Me,’ ‘I’m Yours’ and ‘Afraid.’

LaTocha Scott Bivins single cover (none)

You can listen to her 3 singles NOW on all streaming platforms.

If you’re interested, you can watch LaTocha in the Bravo trailer for ‘The Queens of R&B’ here.

Watch the video above to catch up with LaTocha and see her full interview with Derrick Shore and Katherine Whaley.

Connect with LaTocha on her Instagram for more.