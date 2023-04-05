Happy birthday, Astrodome!

HOUSTON – It’s a symbol of Houston and it was called the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ when it opened in 1965.

The iconic Astrodome turns 58 years old this weekend and so many people have special memories!

‘Race for the Dome’

Dome-lovers are gathering next week at the third annual ‘Race for the Dome’ to help preserve its legacy and future.

