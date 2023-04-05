79º

LIVE

Houston Life

Happy birthday, Astrodome!

It’s the Astrodome’s birthday weekend! Help us celebrate.

Sabiha Mahmood

Beatriz Oliveros, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: Astrodome, Houston, Houston Life, Derrick Shore, Birthday, Entertainment
Happy Birthday, Astrodome! Share your photos on click2pins.com. (No copyright)

HOUSTON – It’s a symbol of Houston and it was called the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World’ when it opened in 1965.

The iconic Astrodome turns 58 years old this weekend and so many people have special memories!

Share your photos and videos from the Astrodome. Upload them to click2pins.com.

We’ll share them today at 1:00 p.m.

Houston Life

Happy birthday, Astrodome! Share your memories! Upload your photo or video.

0
Houston

‘Race for the Dome’

Dome-lovers are gathering next week at the third annual ‘Race for the Dome’ to help preserve its legacy and future.

Today at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life Phoebe Tudor and Beth Wiedower Jackson with the Astrodome Conservancy join us live.

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE BELOW:

HOUSTON LIFE LIVE 1PM

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

email

Beatriz is a producer for Houston life. She’s a dog mom who enjoys traveling and eating her way through new cities and cultures.

email