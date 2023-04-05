Celebrate the Astrodome's 58th birthday at the 3rd annual ‘Race For The Dome’ Saturday, April 15th

The Astrodome turns 58 years old this month, and next weekend our own Derrick Shore will host the third annual ‘Race for the Dome’ to help preserve its legacy and future.

HOUSTON – It’s a symbol of Houston, and it was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when it opened in 1965.

Of course we’re talking about the iconic Astrodome, where so many of us have special memories.

The Dome turns 58 years old this month, and next weekend Dome-lovers will gather together at the third annual ‘Race for the Dome’ to help preserve its legacy and future. Our own Derrick Shore will be hosting the race!

The Astrodome Conservancy’s mission is to promote its legacy through preservation and development in partnership with Harris County, advocate for public access, and create programming that inspires and engages.

Their work brings together ideas, resources, and leadership to save and redevelop the 8th Wonder of the World.

INFO ON THE 3RD ANNUAL RACE FOR THE DOME

- Registration is now open to the public to race around the iconic Astrodome with hundreds of Dome-lovers and fans on Sat. April 15

- This year’s event features a 5K road race and a Kids 1K fun run for the youngest of Astrodome fans.

- Come dressed in your vintage gear or best Dome wear and stay around to party after the race to celebrate the Astrodome’s 58th birthday.

- Awards are given for top three male and female overall competitors, and top three kids finishers.

- Parking at NRG Park will be available in the BLUE LOT and FREE to all registered participants on race day. Participants will need to enter through GATE 9.

Click HERE for all the info.

Watch as Derrick Shore and Laure Kelly chat with Phoebe Tudor and Beth Wiedower Jackson with the Astrodome Conservancy.