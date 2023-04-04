Don’t be intimidated by cooking seafood. Try the Fearless Fish!

HOUSTON – Marcia Smart, culinary instructor, mom, and blogger, is back in the Houston Life kitchen to share her ‘Fearless Fish’ recipe. She’s showing us how to select and cook fish without making your house smell fishy, along with two additional recipes you can make to complement the main dish.

Ginger and Scallion Braised Cod

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

4 tablespoons soy sauce, tamari, or coconut aminos

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, peeled and grated on a microplane

4 skinless cod fillets, (about 6 ounces each)

Coarse salt and ground pepper

4-6 green onions, green parts cut on the diagonal very thinly

Optional garnish: Black sesame seeds

DIRECTIONS

Combine rice vinegar, soy sauce, and finely grated ginger in a large skillet. Season both sides of 4 skinless cod fillets (6 to 8 ounces each) with kosher salt and ground pepper; place in a skillet with vinegar mixture.

Bring to a simmer, then scatter julienned scallions over fish and turn to the lowest possible heat. Cover the pan and cook until fish is opaque and scallions are wilted, about 6-8 minutes. Serve immediately with optional garnish.

NOTES

Use haddock, cobia, halibut, or rockfish if you can’t find cod,

Use a stainless-steel skillet, sauté pan or a good non-stick pan. You can also use an All-Clad stainless steel skillet, but use one that isn’t too large or the liquid will evaporate too quickly.

Cucumber Salad

INGREDIENTS

1 pound Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sugar (optional)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 ½ tablespoons rice vinegar or red wine vinegar

¼ a red onion, thinly sliced (or less to taste)

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil (optional)

DIRECTIONS

In a medium bowl, toss the cucumber slices with the sugar and salt and let stand for 5 minutes. Add the vinegar and onion and drizzle with extra virgin olive oil. Stir to combine and serve.

Sushi Rice

INGREDIENTS

3 cups short-grain Cal Rose or sushi rice

Water (see notes)

¼ cup rice vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

Add the rice to the bowl of the rice cooker. Rinse it with cool water 3-4 times, using your fingers to agitate the rice by moving it in circles. After rinsing the rice for the 4th time, fill the rice cooker bowl with water just under the 3-cup mark.

To make sushi vinegar, combine the rice vinegar, sugar, and salt in a small saucepan over medium heat. Whisk to combine. Keep stirring over low heat until sugar dissolves. You can also add everything to a microwave-safe bowl and heat it for one minute. Stir to combine. Set aside to cool.

Use a sushi or rice paddle to slice through the rice at a 45-degree angle in 3-4 spots. Make a grid or diamond pattern in the rice. While the rice is still warm, drizzle the sushi vinegar over the rice and make some additional cuts with the sushi paddle. Cover with a damp paper towel or kitchen towel to keep from drying out while you use it or return to the rice cooker on the “keep warm” setting and close the lid.

Marcia is offering a class on the Fearless Fish. For more information about the class, click → here.

The recipes are provided by Marcia from Smart in the Kitch. If you like to learn how to cook with Marcia, visit her website.