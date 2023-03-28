WATCH LIVE: Houston’s Mayor to award NCAA and Houston Local Organizing Committee with citywide proclamation

Houston leaders and NCAA plan for Final Four Tournament at NRG Stadium

On Tuesday, March 28, Mayor Sylvester Turner and the City of Houston will present the NCAA® and Houston Local Organizing Committee with a citywide proclamation. The proclamation will recognize March 31 - April 3, 2023 as Men’s Final Four Week across the city of Houston.

“The proclamation celebrates the excitement around the upcoming NCAA® Men’s Final Four® and the local events surrounding National Championship Week. "

This is the fourth time Houston has held the Men’s Final Four and hosted the citywide celebration of collegiate basketball.

City of Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, JoAn Scott, Managing Director, Division I Men’s Basketball, NCAA and Holly Kesterson, HLOC President are all expected to attend this announcement.

You can watch it live on Houston Life at 1:30 p.m.