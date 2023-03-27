Fighting hunger, ending food waste with Second Servings and Bun B

HOUSTON – Talking about food insecurity and food waste makes you think Houston has a problem. But one nonprofit is tackling hunger in the community. They are putting ‘food rescue’ to work and redirecting millions of pounds of food waste to good use.

Second Servings of Houston is the only organization that redirects unserved and unsold food from retailers, sports venues, distributors, and hotels to people in shelters, soup kitchens, and low-income housing.

The recent partnership between Second Serving and The Chifley Hotel will commemorate a big milestone. The Chifley Hotel will donate chef-prepared meals to Second Servings on March 28, marking a milestone of 10 million pounds in rescued food. With the help from Bun B, Second Servings will deliver the donated food on the same day for free to many local organizations and nonprofit partners across Houston.

