Today at 1:00 on Houston Life, we’re getting to know some of the musicians behind the spectacular sounds of the percussion group, ‘STOMP.’

From starting as street performers in the UK, they’ve risen to fame over the past 25 years, performing in over 50 countries and in front of 24 million people!

They’ll be in studio for a special segment and mini performance with our hosts!

Watch LIVE in the player below.