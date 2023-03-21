Leading-edge treatments to help patients with Cerebral Palsy

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – March is National Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month.
Dr. Manish Shah, a pediatric neurosurgeon with UTHealth and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, discusses the latest treatment options for patients with Cerebral Palsy.
To learn more, click here or call 713-222-2273.
Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.