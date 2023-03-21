Bring life to your front door with a DIY living wreath for Spring

HOUSTON – Texas A&M Alum, Master Gardener and Instagram Influencer Rhonda Kaiser will be in-studio today to discuss wreaths for your front door that you can create from home, with the help of a little DIY action!

Southern Home and Farm is Rhonda’s business, and it’s a pursuit of all things garden, design, vintage décor and farm! She showcases curated home, farm and garden scenery while sharing her expertise and select vintage finds.

She’s a Texas Master Gardener and former Florist, believing in sharing knowledge, growing beautiful things and giving back to the community while encouraging others to do the same.

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, she’ll be in-studio to show us hands-on how to achieve a beautiful floral look to give your front door a pop of color and creativity! Be sure to tune-in for the full demonstration. Instructions and materials are below.

MATERIALS NEEDED:

- Living wreath form with liner

- Variety of annual herbs or succulents

- Potting soil/Cactus soil

- Moss

- Sharp scissors

DIY INSTRUCTIONS:

STEP 1- Use a two-part wire wreath form and separate the two pieces. Before placing the liner in the form, make sure to moisten thoroughly. Place the jute liner (plastic side in) and fill it with moistened potting soil. Then, cover the soil with the second jute piece and clip the wire frame into place. You can plant on either side of the wreath.

STEP 2- Using sharp scissors, cut holes into the liner into an ‘X’ shape. Be sure to space your plants evenly.

STEP 3- Plant your plants through each slit.

STEP 4- Once finished, lay the wreath flat on its back to give it a dew days to settle in, then hang in place. The plants will soon adjust to vertical living and will fill out the entire wreath.

If you’re wondering where you can purchase a living wreath form, click here.

To connect with Rhonda, visit her website and connect with her on Instagram.