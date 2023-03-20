Easy and affordable projects to elevate your home for Spring!

Today on Houston Life, Mary and Jon shared a few affordable and easy tips to get your home ready for the Spring season! Watch the video to take a look at some of these outdoor projects.

HOUSTON – In honor of today being the first day of Spring, we got some tips on how to give your home a facelift just in time for the season!

Houston renovation experts and stars of HGTV’s ‘Two Steps Home’ and ‘Going For Sold’ Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin gave us a checklist for some easy home projects you can tackle as Spring gets underway.

Jon and Mary are a local couple with a full-service family-owned home investment and improvement company called ‘Harper Raine Homes.’

At Harper Raine Homes, they offer design consultations, home renovations, home redesigns and realtor services.

They’ve hosted ‘Two Steps Home’ and Going For Sold’ on HGTV, with episodes streaming now on several platforms.

SPRING PROJECTS FOR YOUR HOME:

1. CLEAN YOUR GUTTER- Cleaning your gutters is most important this time of year with rain build up that could potentially cause leaks into your home.

2. PRESSURE WASHING- Start fresh! Get your brick, sidewalks and driveways cleared of pollen and winter grime.

3. CHECK YOUR SPRINKLER SYSTEM- To ensure your grass is properly hydrated ahead of the sizzling summer months.

4. REVAMP OUTDOOR PLANTS AND POTS- Add some color! You can plant new flowers in flower beds or into a pot.

Watch the video above for pictures and a live demonstration on the projects mentioned.

For questions, or to request a service, you can visit their website here.