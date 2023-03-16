The cutest spot at RodeoHouston: inside the birthing center where the baby animals are born

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Before RodeoHouston wraps up its last few days, one place to put on your MUST-VISIT list is the birthing center inside NRG Center’s AGventure.

It’s where all the adorable little baby animals are born!

Not only is it a super cute spot to see, it’s also quite educational.

We got to chat with Rich Knebel, Birthing Center Operator, about all of the little babies that have been born so far during the 2023 Rodeo season.

At the time of our interview Rich said that 54 piglets had been born, 8 new baby cows (with 8 more to go) 8 lambs, and 4 calves.

There are four full-time staff members who are constantly watching the babies, including some staff who also stay overnight.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a close up view of some of the new cuties who made their debut at RodeoHouston 2023.