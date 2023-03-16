Let’s get creative for Saint Patrick’s Day with some fun games

HOUSTON – All week long, we’ve been preparing for Saint Patrick’s Day. And today, we have three fun, easy games you can play at home.

1. SHAMROCK SHAKE:

Set the timer for 45 seconds.

Tie a tissue box around your waist.

Shake your hips, in other words, a “shamrock shake,” to be the first one to get all of the ping pong balls out.

2. LUCKY ON THE GREEN

Set the timer for 45 seconds.

You need a straw, a plate, and a pile of green M&Ms.

The players must move the M&Ms out of the plate and into the cup with a straw. You cannot use your hand or touch the plate and M&Ms. Only the straw.

3. MINUTE FOR THE GOLD

The goal is to use chopsticks to get all your gold coins from one container to another in the quickest amount of time!

For a full demonstration of the games, watch the video above.

Do you have any fun, game ideas for Saint Patrick’s Day? Let us know in the comments below.