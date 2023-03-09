A look at some of the winners of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s quilt contest

Music, animals, carnival rides, food -- those all come to mind when we talk RodeoHouston, but quilts?! That's right some of the best quilters in texas went head-to-head for the rodeo's quilt competition, and we got to check out the quilts that are taking home top honors.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’re planning to bring the kids or grandkids out to RodeoHouston for spring break, after you watch the bull riding action - don’t forget to swing by NRG Center.

Of course you’ll find all the animals and shopping, but there’s also a super cool exhibit dedicated to local quilters.

That’s right some of the best quilters in texas went head-to-head for the rodeo’s quilt competition, and we got to check out the quilts that are taking home top honors.

Peggy Baldwin, who has been quilting for over four decades, brought one of her beautiful quilt designs to show off at the rodeo which has a very special “garden of quotes.”

Peggy Baldwin-Clayton, piecing, Lisa Patterson, quilting – “Cowgirls are Women” took home the award for “Quilt Committee’s Choice.”

Some of Peggy’s favorite quotes are “Cowboy boots are the glass slippers of the soul,” and “It’s not easy being a cowgirl, but if the boots fit...”

If you want to see the Peggy’s quilt, and tons of others on display, you can visit NRG Center thru the end of the rodeo.