Singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer releases new album ‘Glorieta’

HOUSTON – For over 20 years, Matt Hillyer was the frontman of the legendary honky tonk band Eleven Hundred Spring. But with the band hitting their final notes in 2021, it wasn’t the end. He continues his musical journey with a brand-new release of his solo album, ‘Glorieta.’ You can catch him performing in Houston - twice.

Event Details

He’ll be at Cactus Music at 5 p.m. for a store signing and a 30-minute performance.

And his second appearance will be at Under the Volcano at 7 p.m.

