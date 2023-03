HOUSTON – We’re cooking some tasty, sweet treats to celebrate Holi – a Hindu Festival of Colors. Local cookbook author and culinary instructor Shubhra Ramineni share two recipes you can make in your kitchen. Watch the full video above or scroll down to see the recipes.

Thandai (refreshing nutty milk drink)

To see the recipe, click here.

Thandai Milk Drink (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Holi Chocolate Bark

To see the recipe, click here.

Holi chocolate bark (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

If you like to connect with Shubhra, visit her website.