The sport of cheerleading has come a long way. These athletes spend countless hours practicing their stunts, tumbling and performing.

And for one local team, their hard work is paying off.

Apex cheer - Titanium, from Stafford recently earned a bid to compete in Orlando by the National Cheerleaders Association or NCA.

On Houston Life, the cheerleaders teach Justin Stapleton and Melanie Camp some moves.

Can they hack it?