Pastry Chef Ruchit Harneja to compete in Easter baking challenge on Food Network

HOUSTON – With Spring creeping around the corner, warm weather and Easter will be here before you know it! Baker Ruchit Harneja joined us today to discuss his upcoming challenge on Food Network’s ‘Spring Baking Championship: Easter.’

Ruchit is an executive pastry chef at Musaafer who started cooking the day he could reach the stovetop. He and his family like to celebrate the holidays in a big way. Easter was always a favorite because of the fun games! Now, he continues to attend carnivals and celebrate. He feels that Easter brings out the ‘kid’ in him!

Born in the pink city of India, ‘Jaipur,’ is the place where he learned India’s BEST desserts. He also learned how to modify recipes for his family, as they have a history of severe diabetes.

He’s mastered a unique style of incorporating spice blends and Indian superfoods that are high in nutritional content. He’s adopted the Indian style of cooking as his forte into his desserts!

The ‘Spring Baking Championship: Easter’ premieres on Food Network Monday, March 6th, at 9 pm CT.

Eight Easter-obsessed bakers compete for the throne to be crowned a champion and walk away with the cash prize and coveted Golden Easter Egg.

Ruchit’s Almond Fudge (Badam Halwa)

INGREDIENTS FOR RECIPE:

Badam Halwa:

Blanched Almonds (peeled) – 200 grams

Milk – 250 grams

Ghee – 100 grams

Sugar – 120 grams

Condensed Milk - 50 grams

Green Cardamom Seed Powder – 2 grams

Milk Chocolate Crunch:

Milk Chocolate 33% - 50 grams

Corn Flakes – 30 grams

Chili Guava Ice Cream:

Fresh pink Guava puree – 200 grams

Heavy cream – 250 grams

Sugar – 100 grams

Liquid Glucose – 50 grams

Ice Cream stabilizer – 3 grams

Décor:

Almond slivers – 15 grams

Milk Chocolate disc – 1 No

Edible gold sheets

See the video above for the complete directions!

Be sure to watch Ruchit compete Monday on Food Network.

And to taste his pastries here in Houston, visit Musaafer.