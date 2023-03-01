Honoring Our US Military on Armed Forces Appreciation Day at the Rodeo

Armed Forces Appreciation Day is a day for honoring the brave men and women who serve our country in the U.S. Military. For the rest of us civilians, we are encouraged to come out, dress in red, white, and blue, and show appreciation for the troops, past, and present. Houston Life correspondent, Melanie Camp caught up with some of the families to find out what the day means to them.

HOUSTON – Armed Forces Appreciation Day is a day for honoring the brave men and women who serve our country in the U.S. Military. For the rest of us civilians, we are encouraged to come out, dress in red, white, and blue, and show appreciation for the troops, past, and present.

At The Hideout by NRG Arena, three thousand of service men and women and their families enjoyed a day of connection, camaraderie, and boot scooting to live music. Hosted by the Armed Forces Appreciation Committee, the days guests were fed BBQ and hot dogs.

“It’s an opportunity for us to tell our heroes we appreciate them and thank them and show them a Texas-sized welcome,” said Retired Senior Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force and Armed Armed Forces Appreciation Committee Chairman, Spike Garcia.

For young Taylor, the best part of the day was not the rides or funnel cake but that she gets, “to spend time with my family.” With her dad often away as a member of the US Army, she said she is just happy to spend time with him on a day like today.

Watch the video above.