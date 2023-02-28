How Conroe native Parker McCollum is getting ready to open RodeoHouston

HOUSTON – Parker McCollum is on everyone’s minds today as he’s the headlining opener for rodeo – but it before he takes the main stage tonight, we had a chance to get to know the country music superstar a little bit better.

We’ve been a fan of Parker’s from the very beginning, following his amazing career and watching him rise to superstardom.

Parker was kind enough to invite the Houston Life crew up to his family’s home in Conroe, where he talked about his life on the road and what’s on his to-do list when he stops back home.

With his new album ‘Never Enough’ set to be released on May 12th, and a slew of hits already under his belt, Parker also makes time to see his beloved family, friends…and even stop by Bucees on the way into town.

Watch as Parker chats about returning home to open up RodeoHouston, and find out more about Parker and Lauren Kelly’s special high five.