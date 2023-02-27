Easy Cajun recipe with Chef Dee: Catfish with Swamp sauce

HOUSTON – D’Ambria Jacobs - better known as Chef Dee stopped by Houston Life to share one of her favorite Cajun dishes - blackened catfish with swamp sauce.
Chef Dee was part of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race – Alaska,” back in 2021 and she’s the owner of Sophisticated Delights Catering & NeverBland Seasonings.
Now, she’s bringing the spice to your kitchen with a tasty recipe to add to your weeknight menu.
To see Chef Dee’s complete interview and tips, watch the video above.
Catfish with Swamp sauce
Swamp sauce
- Lump crab -1 lb, washed
- Shrimp- 1 lb, washed peeled, and deveined
- Crawfish tails -1 lb
- 1 stick of butter
- 1 bunch of Spinach - chopped
- 1 Jalapeños-minced
- Purple Onion-1 rough chopped
- Minced garlic( 1/4 cup)
- Mushrooms- 1/2 cup roughly chopped
- Lemon-1 whole lemon squeezed
- Heavy cream- 2 cups
- White wine- 1 cup
- NeverBland seafood seasoning -2 tablespoons
- NeverBland Cajun Seasoning- 2 tablespoons
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
Place butter in a large pot on medium heat
Add onions, and Sautee until they start to sweat.
Add shrimp, Crawfish, and garlic, after 2 minutes add mushrooms and seafood Seasoning, stir, and keep cooking.
Add spinach, wine, and lemon juice and simmer until spinach wilts
Add heavy cream, crab, and Cajun Seasoning.
Stir together, remove from heat, and enjoy!
Blackened catfish
- Fish filets
- 1/2 tablespoon neverbland Cajun
- 1/2 tablespoon neverbland seafood
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil or bitter
Instructions:
Season and sear for 4 min on each side.
Chef Dee recently opened her business in Dallas and is available for catering for wedding season in Houston and North Texas.
To connect with her, click here.
Recipe provided by D’Ambria Jacobs.