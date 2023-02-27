Easy Cajun recipe with Chef Dee: Catfish with Swamp sauce

HOUSTON – D’Ambria Jacobs - better known as Chef Dee stopped by Houston Life to share one of her favorite Cajun dishes - blackened catfish with swamp sauce.

Chef Dee was part of Food Network’s “The Great Food Truck Race – Alaska,” back in 2021 and she’s the owner of Sophisticated Delights Catering & NeverBland Seasonings.

Now, she’s bringing the spice to your kitchen with a tasty recipe to add to your weeknight menu.

Chef Dee on Houston Life with Derrick Shore and Cathy Hernandez (Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Catfish with Swamp sauce

Swamp sauce

Lump crab -1 lb, washed

Shrimp- 1 lb, washed peeled, and deveined

Crawfish tails -1 lb

1 stick of butter

1 bunch of Spinach - chopped

1 Jalapeños-minced

Purple Onion-1 rough chopped

Minced garlic( 1/4 cup)

Mushrooms- 1/2 cup roughly chopped

Lemon-1 whole lemon squeezed

Heavy cream- 2 cups

White wine- 1 cup

NeverBland seafood seasoning -2 tablespoons

NeverBland Cajun Seasoning- 2 tablespoons

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Place butter in a large pot on medium heat

Add onions, and Sautee until they start to sweat.

Add shrimp, Crawfish, and garlic, after 2 minutes add mushrooms and seafood Seasoning, stir, and keep cooking.

Add spinach, wine, and lemon juice and simmer until spinach wilts

Add heavy cream, crab, and Cajun Seasoning.

Stir together, remove from heat, and enjoy!

Blackened catfish

Fish filets

1/2 tablespoon neverbland Cajun

1/2 tablespoon neverbland seafood

2 tablespoons of olive oil or bitter

Instructions:

Season and sear for 4 min on each side.

Chef Dee recently opened her business in Dallas and is available for catering for wedding season in Houston and North Texas.

To connect with her, click here.

Recipe provided by D’Ambria Jacobs.