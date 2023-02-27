🤠Catch them here first. Who’s playing Rodeo Houston on Opening Day.

🤠 WATCH HOUSTON LIFE 1PM | 1AM | 8PM | 8AM

Who’s playing Rodeo Houston on Opening Day?

Watch Lauren Kelly‘s interview with Parker McCollum, which they filmed, exclusively on location at his property in Montgomery County.

Lauren Kelly Interviews Parker McCollum at his family's property in Montgomery County. (click2houston.com)

Plus—we’ve got Bun B, talking about his famous Trill Burgers.

And the group performing at the Hideout: Huser Brothers Band.

Also at the Wine Garden: The Powell Brothers.

The Powell Brothers performing Opening Night at Rodeo Houston. (no copyright)

The group appeared on Houston Life before performing a pregame concert at Game #2 of The World Series.

