Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares Valentine’s Day dishes from local restaurants with Lauren Kelly and Crystal Wall

HOUSTON – Planning a Valentine’s Day date night?

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV is here with her local dining recommendations, wine finds and a dessert recipe.

If you’re going out, Tanji suggests Steak and Lobster at The Chef’s Table by Chef Paul Friedman, and located in Vintage Park

Tanji Patton of Goodtaste TV shares her Valentine's Day dining picks on Houston Life. (KPRC TV 2023)

Up next, you can’t wrong with the Blackened Red Snapper at The Rouxpour. They are located in Baybrook, Katy, Memorial City and Sugar Land.

New to the Houston Dining Scene, we have George’s Bistro and Bar, located in Upper Kirby. Tanji recommends the Filet served with Jumbo Asparagus or Pan Seared Sea Bass.

Tanji also shared some wine finds for Valentine’s Day.

She suggests RIDE Cabernet Sauvignon and Josh Prosecco.

Then you can make dessert at home with her easy recipe for Chocolate Croissant Bread Pudding, featuring store-bought croissant rolls.

To make the custard, Tanji combines heavy cream, whole milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract and salt.

When she assembles the bread pudding - she first adds chocolate pieces and sliced almonds to the casserole dish with croissants.

Then, she covers the dish and refrigerates it for 12 hours to help the croissants soak up the custard mixture.

When you are ready to bake, just put in a 350°F oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

Then finish it with a little powdered sugar sprinkled on top and serve warm with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Tanji found all of her Valentine’s Day table décor and place settings at Kuhl-Linscomb.

