It’s Elmo! ‘Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic’ heading to NRG Arena February 10-12

HOUSTON – No matter your age, Sesame Street will always hold a special place in everyone’s heart.

And now everyone is invited to join Elmo, Abby, Big Bird, Cookie Monster and more on an amazing journey in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.

This event will be here in Houston for 6 fun-filled shows this weekend from February 10th- 12th.

Grab the family and catch this magical adventure live on stage at NRG Arena. Here are the dates and show times:

Friday, February 10, 2023, Show Time: 10:30 AM

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Show Times: 10:00 AM, 1:30 PM & 5:00 PM

Sunday, February 12, 2023, Show Times: 10:30 AM & 2:00 PM

With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is a show the entire family will enjoy.

Watch as Elmo visits Houston Life and performs a magic trick for us! Click HERE for tickets and more info.