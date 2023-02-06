Spring cleaning anyone? These organization tips will have your closet looking amazing!

HOUSTON – Out with the old, and in with the new! The month of January is now behind us, and it’s time to start gearing up for Spring.

Each year, many people transition out of the winter season feeling inspired and ready for a fresh start! Often times, it’s moving furniture around, or cleaning out the closet to make room for new items.

Melanie Camp visited the Closet Factory in North Houston to get some tips on how to de-clutter and get organized.

Closet Factory designer Emily Stoval has seen many spaces in desperate need of organization. People often ask, “Goodness, where do I start?” she’s got easy tips to get you on track with your Spring cleaning.

To start, she recommends purging your entire closet. Toss everything in the middle of the floor and start to set aside what you’d like to keep. She says to get rid of anything you haven’t worn in a year.

Don’t let the process overwhelm you! “Do it in stages,” she says, starting with handbags first, shoes, then clothes. Consider donating your non-desirable items.

Next, think about building or investing in a storage system that will keep your closet clutter-free LONG TERM!

For the ladies out there, you may have a decked out jewelry collection, but struggle to find a place to store everything and keep certain pieces together. Look into getting a ‘Vertical Jewelry Drawer.’ It’s completely customizable and is guaranteed to keep everything safe.

Another cool addition you can add is a pull out ironing board! This will take this dreaded chore to the next level! Making it easier to iron your clothes without putting up and breaking down a board each time.

When it comes to clothes, they seem to be the BIGGEST hassle in any closet. Emily says to organize in seasons. Keep all of your winter, spring, and summer clothes together, so you can transition out of one season into the next without wasting tons of space in your closet.

Drawer organizers/dividers are the best for your undergarments.

And as Rodeo season approaches, keep those boots together and standing up straight with some organizers!

Watch the video above to see all the tips, and get a look at what you may need for your closet.

Emily says the ultimate secret to staying organized is “having the good bones to a closet.” It’s hard to stay organized over time without any system set in place.

For more information about the Closet Factory, click here. You can also call for a free in-home consultation at 281-355-7676.