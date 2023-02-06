MIX 96.5’s Sarah Pepper tests Lauren Kelly in Jessie Watt’s ‘College of Hollywood Knowledge’

HOUSTON – Sarah Pepper has been the voice of your morning commute on Houston radio for over 15 years.

Currently as one half of ‘The Morning MIX with Sarah and Jessie’ on MIX 96.5, Sarah continues to entertain people on their way into school, work, or even while just sitting in Houston traffic.

Jessie Watt joined Sarah and the morning show in January of 2020 from Detroit, Michigan, but due to the pandemic, Jessie spent a lot of her time on the radio that year broadcasting from home.

Sarah and Jessie always kept the laughs going though, and now there’s one game that seems to get listeners really playing along with: ‘Jessie Watt’s College of Hollywood Knowledge.’

Sure it may sound like a simple Hollywood trivia game, but when you’re only given a short amount of time to answer 5 celebrity-based questions – the pressure is on!

We also got to know Jessie a little better, learning that she is the younger of two girls, has a dog named Crosby, and a fiancé named Tyler, also known as “The Pitmaster.”

Watch as Sarah hosts a round of ‘College of Knowledge’ for Lauren Kelly and Jessie Watt.