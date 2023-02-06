Look who’s taking over! It’s Gal Pal Week on Houston Life!

All week Houston Life celebrates the best friends on our life.

This week on Houston Life, we’re celebrating Gal Pals, besties, your ‘ride or die.’ All week we have Gal Pal guest co-hosts.

Monday : Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Sarah Pepper. Pepper and Kelly once co-hosted a radio program in Houston. On Monday, they’re bringing that magical friendship to Houston Life!

Tuesday : Lauren Kelly co-hosts with Crystal Wall. They’ll have some good, clean rachet fun! See the last time the two were on Houston Life!

Wednesday : Lauren Kelly co-hosts with her bestest friends... her sisters!!! What family secrets will they reveal? Find out Wednesday on Houston Life.

Thursday : Derrick Shore is back in Studio B! His celebrity guest co-host is HL’s favorite friend, Reagan Bregman! Bregman has been a guest on Houston Life several times. We’ve celebrated her engagement, the wedding, Knox’s birth and the big World Series win.

Friday: Reagan Bregman is back for round two, co-hosting with Derrick Shore. Wait until you see all the surprise celebrity guests they have invited to Studio B.

That’s all this week on Houston Life, 1:00 p.m. on KPRC2 and KPRC2+.