Bring your bestie: Where to celebrate Galentine’s Day around Houston

HOUSTON – In case you didn’t know, February 13 is the date to honor one of the most important relationships in your life: The one with your girlfriends.

We’re talking about Galentines’ Day! And there are plenty of options around town to celebrate this joyous occasion with your besties.

Amanda Sorena, a local mom and writer who shares the best family spots in the Lone Star State on her account TX Family Travel, stopped by Houston Life with her top picks, including free activities and discounted options to have a blast with your gals!

According to Sorena, these are your options:

1. CATCH A FLICK

“Who doesn’t like to unwind with a good movie and a friend?,” said Sorena.

- PEARLAND PARKS AND RECREATION is showing ‘10 Things I Hate About You’ as a free Galentine’s event on February 11th at 6 pm in Southdown Park (2150 Country Place Parkway). There will also be food trucks and plenty of onsite parking.

- At STUDIO MOVIE GRILL IN CITY CENTRE: From Thursday, February 9th to Sunday, February 12 there will be special screenings of “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and “Titanic - 25th Anniversary.”

Tickets range from $10 to $12.25 each depending on the time you go. Plus you can order food and drinks there!

2. WORK IT OUT AT BUFFALO BAYOU

“Maybe literally working it out will your bestie is more your speed. If so, look into these two events at Buffalo Bayou,” said Sorena, If so, check out:

- “Love A Latte” Valentine’s Day Cupidrun on Saturday, February 11th at 8 am) in 5k, 10k, and half marathon distances starting at Buffalo Bayou Bike Trail. Registration is $35.

-Free Singles Wellness Walk on Valentine’s Day from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Meet at the Water Works for a three-mile walk guided by Urban Paths.

3. RETAIL THERAPY WITH YOUR FRIEND

“Not that we need an excuse, but these two Galentine’s events give you a great reason to go shopping with friends,” said Sorena.

-THE BELLAIRE RESTAURANT THE 401 is celebrating Galentine’s Day on February 9th from 11 am to 2 pm by partnering with the Shopaholic Sanctuary and Find It Girl Pop-Up. There will be a Bubbles and a Rose Tasting, Photo Booth, Prizes, and more.

-TEXAS BONITA MARKET ON THE ESPLANADE is having a Galentine’s Day shopping event on Saturday, February 11th from 11 am to 4 pm featuring unique Valentine’s Day gifts from local women-owned businesses in our community. The event itself is free and if you pre-register on their website you can receive some complementary drinks from their sponsors.

4. GET CRAFT CRAZY

“Even if you aren’t naturally crafty, I have two foolproof ideas to bring home something you love,” she said.

-PINOT’S PALETTE MONTROSE is a BYOB painting class where they help guide you to paint a pre-selected project.

They are offering 2 Galentine’s Single classes on February 13th where you will paint an entire image on a single canvas or book a date night with a friend where you work together on two canvases to form one picture. Prices vary from, $42 a person on up depending on the painting.

-BOARD & BRUSH SUGAR LAND is offering $15 off for HL viewers when you use the promo code “HOUSTONLIFE15″ for their February 11th at 10 am Galentine’s event.

-When you register, you will pick your wooden sign project and when you arrive an instructor will walk you through building and designing your own custom creation. The pre-discount cost is $73 for this class.

5. SELF-CARE WITH YOUR FRIENDS

-If you want a little self-care at a deal, Milk & Honey spa at River Oaks is offering 50% off your facial when you bring your bestie for the entire month of February.

