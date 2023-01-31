Katy’s ‘Cheese Chica’ shares 3 easy snack recipes for the big game

HOUSTON – Score big at your big game party!

Local mom and social media sensation, Lauren Sotomayor, aka “The Cheese Chica” stopped by Houston Life with a tasty and stress-free lineup of snacks everyone will love.

The Cheese Chica is known for her eye-popping recipes, cocktail creations, and spectacular charcuterie boards, loved by thousands on social media.

She also teaches private and public charcuterie and mixology classes and caters for parties with grazing table builds.

RANCH FIRE CHEEZ-IT

( Recipe from Sotomayor’s friend @the_flakey_baker)

• 12oz bag of Cheez-It crackers

• 1/2cup flavorless oil

• 1oz packet of ranch mix

• 2-4tsp of crushed red pepper flakes

Directions: Mix oil and seasonings in a large bowl. Add crackers and toss to coat. Bake at 250° for 15-20 minutes, tossing halfway.

EASY SLOW COOKER BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

In your slow cooker add:

• 1lb boneless skinless chicken breasts

• 1/2cup buffalo WING sauce

• 1oz packet of ranch mix

• 8oz block of cream cheese (I use 1/3 less fat for this)

Directions: Cover and cook on high for 3 hours. The chicken will shred easily with two forks and stir well to combine into cheesy goodness. Serve on hamburger or slider buns, with chips or crackers, or even in lettuce boats or with celery for a low-carb option!

SMOKY BACON FOOTBALLS

• 8oz cream cheese

• 1cup shredded smoked gouda

• 3/4cup crumbled bacon (one 2.5oz bag!)

• 1/3cup sliced green onions (one small bunch)

• black pepper, to taste

• 1cup chopped pecans

• String cheese, for football lace garnish

Directions: Combine all ingredients except for pecans. Using your hands, form it into a football shape, and coat it with pecans. Cut one long and three short strips of string cheese to lay on top as your laces and enjoy!

