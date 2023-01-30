New horror flick ‘The Reading’ starring Mo’Nique has Houston ties

HOUSTON – A new BET+supernatural thriller starring Academy Award-winning actress Mo’Nique has huge connections to H-Town with talent in front and behind the camera.

We caught up with Houston actress Chasity Sereal and local filmmaker Courtney Glaudé to chat about ‘The Reading’ ahead of the film’s premiere. They are both part of the film working as actress and director, respectively.

This is the first feature film for Glaudé, who grew up in the Fifth Ward.

Sereal is also a well-known designer known for being a finalist in Bravos’ hit fashion competition ‘Project Runway.’

The movie, executive produced by Lee Daniels, is premiering Thursday, February 2 on BET+.

In the film, recently widowed, Emma Leeden (Mo’Nique), details the loss of her family in her new book “Invasion”. To generate press, Emma agrees to a staged reading by 19-year-old Sky Brown (Chasity Sereal) in Emma’s now fortified home. There’s only one problem, Sky’s spiritual connection is real, and evil emerges in a house they can’t get out of.

To see Sereal and Glaudé’s complete interview, watch the video above.

To see the film’s trailer, click HERE.