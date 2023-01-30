A preview of The Ensemble Theatre’s new production ‘Paradise Blue’

The Ensemble Theatre is currently presenting ‘Paradise Blue’. The production runs through February 26. Dominique Morisseau’s award winning play is about jazz music set in the 1940s in Detroit - but another theme of the show is self-reflection. It focuses on a character named Blue who is contemplating selling his struggling jazz club. But that decision affects several people.

Eileen J. Morris is The Ensemble Theatre’s Artistic Director and is also directing the production. She joined Brandon Morgan, an actor in the play, on Houston Life to talk about the production and why Houstonians should come to watch this production. Watch the clip above.

‘Paradise Blue’ is now showing at the Ensemble Theatre located in Midtown at 3535 Main Street. Shows are Thursday through Sunday thru February 26. For showtimes and tickets, CLICK HERE.

The Ensemble Theatre was founded in 1976 by the late George Hawkins to preserve African American artistic expression and enlighten, entertain, and enrich a diverse community.