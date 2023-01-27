TWRC Wildlife Center hosting fundraiser to help support injured, ill and orphaned wildlife

Every year the Houston Humane Society TWRC Wildlife Center helps 4,000+ injured, ill and orphaned animals. You can help them during an upcoming fundraiser.

TWRC Wildlife Center is hosting a benefit next month to enhance wildlife rehabilitation, conservation and education work in the Greater Houston area. Every year the center admits approximately 4,000 animals across 157 species. These animals receive emergency care and rehabilitation. TWRC Wildlife Center’s goal is to rehab the animals with the intent to release them back into the wild. But this care has a cost.

On February 11, TWRC Wildlife Center will host their 3rd annual Chili Cook-Off at St. Thomas Presbyterian Church located on Kirkwood and Memorial Drive. In addition to eating chili, there will be an auction, yard games and education presentations with our annual ambassadors and much more. The cost to enter the chili cook-off is $25. Tickets are $10 to attend the event and children 12 and under are free.

TWRC Wildlife Center brought their animal ambassadors to Houston Life to promote the benefit. Boss Hog a western hognose snake, Jaba a cane toad and Woody a wood duck joined Mary Warwick and Samantha Norris to talk about the center’s importance to the community and the benefit. Watch the video above to learn more.

To purchase tickets for the chili cook-off benefit, CLICK HERE.