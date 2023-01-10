76º

Inside the Prototype Lab at Ion Houston where inventors bring their ideas to life

HOUSTON – Ion Houston is a new space in Midtown designed to bring together Houston’s culture, creativity, and innovation.

Inside, the Ion Prototype Lab is a spot where startups can learn, find funding and connect with others to help launch their business idea.

The 6500 square foot site offers access to equipment, engineers, and technical training–a must for every inventor, innovator, and creator.

Their doors are open to anyone with a great idea.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a look at what goes on inside the lab with retired engineer volunteer Al DeMoya, and Managing Director Larry Ciscon, Ph.D.

