Going vegan: Try this tasty cheesecake recipe

HOUSTON – If you’re vegan or just wanting to eat more plant-based foods for the New Year, you’ll want to give this next recipe a try.

With just a few easy swaps, you can still enjoy a delicious piece of cheesecake – without missing the cream cheese!

Chinwe Orabuchi, a nurse practitioner and vegan chef and blogger, shares her Mixed Berry Cheesecake recipe on Houston Life.

Her recipe replaces the classic cream cheese mixture with raw cashews, coconut milk, coconut oil and maple syrup - to make it more vegan-friendly.

She creates a crust using graham crackers and vegan butter.

Pro tip: Create mini, personalized cheesecakes by assembling them in a muffin tin.

Then, she pours over her filling, and tops it with a berry syrup.

Chinwe Orabuchi shares her Mixed Berry Vegan Cheesecake recipe on Houston Life. (Houston Life KPRC 2)

The syrup is made by bringing mixed berries, lemon, sugar and water to a boil on the stove.

Then, let the mixture simmer for 10 minutes.

Cool completely before topping your cheesecake with the syrup.

Chinwe recommends freezing the cheesecake for 10-13 hours.

Click HERE to get Chi’s Tasty Treats Vegan Dessert e-book.