Teen from Memorial HS is a SPEED CUBER

HOUSTON – As you know, it’s the first week of 2023, and we’ve been discussing new hobbies to try. Matt Lee is a local teen and junior from Memorial High School, and he shared his talented gift of ‘speed cubing’ with Derrick and Courtney.

If you remember playing with a Rubik’s cube as a kid, what was once a toy, grew to a competitive sport that’s growing around the world. Matt is a true craft at the sport and is competing in a competition this weekend in Stafford.

He started cubing in the 4th grade and has been solving since then! He’s competed at nationals twice and will again for a third time next summer.

He organizes competitions, with his first one in 2018, and he’s advanced his role in that area organizing many more! He says it takes a lot of work to balance school (5 APs), work, cubing, other hobbies such as weightlifting, and family duties, but he gets it done and says to practice, practice, practice!

Today on Houston Life he also speed cubed for us live in-studio and did it within a matter of seconds. Watch the video above to see how long it took!