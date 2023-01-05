Local parrot ‘Bruno’ is a viral TikTok star

HOUSTON – We’re talking about Bruno today, y’all! The local Spanish speaking parrot is a SUPERSTAR on TikTok.

He’s gained over 1.5M TikTok followers, along with over 40M likes by speaking Spanish to his human brother Jhono. Our Enrique Ramirez got the story on this uniquely talented parrot and his sidekick, A.K.A his brother.

Many folks on social media end up swooning over cute pictures of cats and dogs, but how about a PARROT? Bruno has stolen the hearts of many across the platform and he’s just getting started.

Jhono will post the videos and reference the bird as a sassy ‘Latina mom’ because he talks exactly like their REAL mother! He typically calls their mom the ‘OG mom’ and refers to Bruno as the ‘second mom.’

In some of the videos, the bright green bird is speaking fluent Spanish that will create complete sentences which leaves viewers in the comments STUNNED.

Some of Bruno and Jhono’s most popular posts involve Bruno and their ‘OG mom’ having full conversations with one another. They took to fame as individuals were astonished by his excellent Spanish verbiage.

They receive over a million views on each post, as their following continues to grow.

Bruno and Jhono unfortunately have moved from Texas to Los Angeles, but rumor has it, Bruno is STILL and will always be his ‘second mom,’ while they’re away from home.

Watch the video above to see Bruno in action!

To connect with Bruno and Jhono, you can follow them on their TikTok.