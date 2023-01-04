The Tradition behind Rosca De Reyes

Sharpstown – Many families in Houston celebrate The Epiphany or Three Kings Day on January 6 with a Rosca De Reyes. This beautifully decorated sweet bread is the centerpiece of a long held tradition that celebrates the end of the Christmas season. Houston Life sent Melanie Camp along to Arandas Bakery in Sharpstown to learn more about, including the significance of baking in a little baby Jesus figurine into the bread.

Watch the video above to find out more.

If you would like a Rosca De Reyes they are baking thousands over the next few days at Arandas Bakery located at 8331 Beechnut Street in Houston. You can order online too. Click here.