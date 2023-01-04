Shop to benefit pediatric cancer research at ‘The SALE’

HOUSTON – Who doesn’t love shopping for a good cause? ‘The Sale Houston’ is kicking off its 8th year of the annual shopping event that benefits pediatric cancer research starting TOMORROW, January 5th through the 7th at the Bayou City Event Center.

Since 2015, The Sale has raised over $1.6 million to fund pediatric care research by hosting one of the best shopping events in Houston.

With over 50 local vendors, they come together at the Bayou City Event Center and have a selection of deeply discounted men and women’s apparel, accessories, and home goods.

This year’s beneficiary is MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital. Over the years, proceeds have funded different tumor trials, Sarcoma research and holistic supportive care.

A list of featured vendors mentioned in the segment are:

· The Avenue- beautiful clothing and unique home décor

· Paisley House- colorful home décor

· Kind Collective- home décor, baby clothes, women’s apparel, and accessories

· Frock Shop-everyday women’s apparel

· Clorinda Antorini- fine Italian shoes

· The Monogram Shop and Swoon- apparel, accessories, and gifts

· Mirta Tummino- fine jewelry

· Turquoise Ladies- stunning turquoise accessories

· Christy Lynn- luxury ‘ready to wear’ dresses

· Bumble and Brim- one-of-a-kind hats

· Mirth Caftans- easy everyday wear

You can buy tickets ahead of time on their website here, or purchase at the door at the Bayou City Event Center. Doors open Friday and Saturday at 9am until 4pm. Each ticket sold benefits MD Anderson Children’s Cancer Hospital.

If you are looking for some exclusive deals, the VIP experience happens tomorrow night where guests will have early access to sale items while sipping on champagne!

Their volunteers are from the Houston Tri Delta Alumni Chapter. Women from all walks of life, different ages, and from all parts of the country who are passionate about finding a cure for pediatric cancer.

Watch the video above to get a peek at some of the hot ticket items and learn more about the cause.

For more information, visit their website or Instagram.