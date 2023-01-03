How to stay on track with New Year’s resolutions and goals

HOUSTON – For most of us, a New Year brings a clean slate.

A time to change bad habits or try something new.

But if you find yourself having a hard time keeping those New Year’s resolutions – you are not alone!

Dr. Shana D. Lewis, a licensed professional counselor, shares some real solutions to help you stay on track with your goals.

She broke it all down for us with this easy to remember acronym – N.E.W. Y.E.A.R.

N- No Resolutions! Dr. Shana instead refers to these goals as a “revolution.”

E- Evaluate what you really want or need to get where you want to go.

W- Write it down.

Y- Yell it to somebody.

E- Eliminate people, places, or things that are not aligned with where you said you wanted to go.

A- Always include a self-care plan to support your goals.

R- Redesign the goal. Make goals in 90-day increments.

CLICK HERE to connect with Dr. Shana and to get her full list for staying on top of your goals in 2023.

Dr. Shana D. Lewis is the Clinical Director of Living Well Professional Counseling Services, PLLC.