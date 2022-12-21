Easy DIY holiday treat with Houston celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan

Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable melted snowman.

HOUSTON – Celebrity baker Tinnell Sloan and her children Rilee and Jaxson, share a fun and adorable idea to get the little ones busy and entertained in the kitchen this holiday season: An adorable, melted snowman.

Sloan has appeared on the Food Network twice, most recently for the Halloween cookie challenge. Two years ago, she competed in the Christmas Cookie Challenge and made it to the finals in both years.

She is also the author of the book Adoughable Cookies: Christmas “Cut Out” Creations, a fun holiday activity book filled with fun cookies you can make with your family.

To see her complete interview and tips, watch the video above,

The book is available at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

To connect with Sloan, click here.