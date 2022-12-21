COMING UP: Platinum selling artist David Archuleta on Houston Life

HOUSTON – David Archuleta will be performing LIVE tonight at the House of Blues and on Houston Life today at 1pm! He’s sitting down with us today to discuss his new ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ and he’ll share what his new single release ‘Faith in Me’ means, and how it’s impacted him as an artist.

David became a star at 16 years old, when he tailed 44 million votes as runner-up in Season 7 of ‘American Idol.’ With a massive social media following, David is a multi-platinum selling artist who’s toured all over the U.S., Canada, Asia and beyond.

Going through an invasive vocal cord surgery, he was able to make a full recovery and find faith, which is what inspired the ‘Faith in Me’ single. Having the procedure earlier this year, the single is about escaping and leaving all your worries behind, and just going for a new adventure. Not caring what anyone thinks, just letting go and taking off. David says, “In the end the main objective was to just go forward with something and not care what anyone thinks. The sentiment is more than a specific story.”

He made his first major appearance into the professional music theater this summer starring as Joseph in the Andrew Lloyd Weber (Phantom of The Opera) and Tim Rice (Beauty and the Beast).

David announced he would hit the road for his ‘The More The Merrier Tour,’ which is a Christmas tour that began November 18th. He performs many of the seasonal gems from his two holiday releases, ‘Christmas from the Heart,’ and ‘Winter in the Air.’

Watch Houston Life today at 1pm to see his interview, hear his inspiring story post surgery, and get more information about his tour and performance tonight at the House of Blues!

Remaining Tour Dates Below:

· 12/21/2022 House of Blues – Houston, TX

· 12/22/22 Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

· 12/23/22 Chandler Center for the Arts - Chandler, AZ

